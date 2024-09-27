‘UnPrisoned’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

BY: Denver Sean Published 24 seconds ago



‘UnPrisoned’ has been canceled after two seasons.

via Variety:

The show aired as part of the Onyx Collective brand on Hulu. Series star Kerry Washington made the announcement on her official Instagram account.

Advertisement

“Ladies & Gents, that is a wrap on Unprisoned,” Washington wrote in part. “This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply grateful.”

“Thank you to ABCS, Hulu & Onyx for giving us a creative home,” she continued. “And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL – for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode.”

Another good Black show bites the dust…

Advertisement