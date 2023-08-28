University of North Carolina Police Respond to 'An Armed and Dangerous Person On or Near Campus'

Police were responding to the UNC-Chapel Hill campus after reports of an armed and dangerous person Monday afternoon.

via: ABC 11

The University of North Carolina issued an Alert Carolina message just after 1 p.m.

The alert issued by UNC and law enforcement said there was “an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.”

Just after 2 p.m. Alert Carolina issued another update saying that the campus was on lockdown for “the active assailant situation.”

At 2:30 p.m., Alert Carolina confirmed the suspect remained at large.

!Alert Carolina! Emergency – Update: Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large. Check https://t.co/4AAXZtuI83 for updates — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) August 28, 2023

UNC Police released a photo of a person of interest in the case, asking people to contact them if they knew where this person was located.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

The investigation is focused along South Road near Caudill Labs, which is right across the street from the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower.

UNC has canceled all classes and events Monday as the situation continues on campus.

This is a developing story.