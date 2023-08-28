  1. Home
University of North Carolina Police Respond to 'An Armed and Dangerous Person On or Near Campus'

August 28, 2023 12:36 PM PST

Police were responding to the UNC-Chapel Hill campus after reports of an armed and dangerous person Monday afternoon.

via: ABC 11

The University of North Carolina issued an Alert Carolina message just after 1 p.m.

The alert issued by UNC and law enforcement said there was “an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.”

Just after 2 p.m. Alert Carolina issued another update saying that the campus was on lockdown for “the active assailant situation.”

At 2:30 p.m., Alert Carolina confirmed the suspect remained at large.

UNC Police released a photo of a person of interest in the case, asking people to contact them if they knew where this person was located.

The investigation is focused along South Road near Caudill Labs, which is right across the street from the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower.

UNC has canceled all classes and events Monday as the situation continues on campus.

This is a developing story.

