University Of Florida Withdraws High School Quarterback’s Scholarship For Using N-Word In Video [Photo]

It looks like Florida quarterback Marcus Stokes will be searching for a new college to attend next school year.

via: BET

Florida’s Nease High School quarterback Marcus Stokes apologized on Sunday (Nov. 20) after the University of Florida revoked his scholarship offer over a social media video of him saying the N-word, WOFL reports.

Stokes said he used the racial slur while rapping the words of a song in his car. He then posted a video of it on social media.

“I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that,” Stokes tweeted, adding, “I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

Florida Gators QB recruit Marcus Stokes with some choice words. He’s Caucasian. pic.twitter.com/l3Zv29ljUa — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) November 18, 2022

According to The St. Augustine Record, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior is the No. 14 quarterback prospect in the nation. He committed to joining the University of Florida Gators in July. Stokes completed 54.6 percent of his passes this season for 1,867 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Stokes also received offers from Georgia Southern, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, University of Utah, and Virginia Tech.