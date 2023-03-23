United Airlines Trans Flight Attendant Dead at 25 In Apparent Suicide [Photo]

Kayleigh Scott, a transgender flight attendant famous for appearing in a United Airlines commercial, is dead.

via: New York Post

Scott, who shared her transition story for a 2020 Trans Day of Visibility video produced by United, declared in a 2:30 a.m. Instagram post that she was planning to end her life.

“As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better,” reads the emotional Instagram post. “To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated.”

When reached by The Post for comment, reps for United said, “We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and co-workers.”

According to comments on her final post, Scott’s friends called Denver authorities, asking them to do a welfare check on the flight attendant.

Scott continued, “Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection of you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better. To Ashley, Cynthia, Regine & Sophia. I am so sorry. Please remember me for the good memories we have shared, and never for my downfall. I will see you all again on the other side.”

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department said an investigation is ongoing and that the final determination of cause of death will be made by the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office, the Los Angeles Blade reported.

However, Scott’s sister, Ashley Scott, later commented to confirm her sister’s death.

“To all who have commented and those watching this post, Kay has passed,” Ashley said. “Thank you for your concern and outpouring of love for her. We are going to miss her so much.”

RIP.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.