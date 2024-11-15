Tyson Slaps Paul in Face During Final Stare-Down [Video]

BY: Walker Published 14 hours ago

In case you had any doubts about whether Jake Paul-Mike Tyson was real, all of those can be thrown out the window.

Tyson is set to face Paul in a boxing match at 8 p.m. ET Friday on Netflix, but the fireworks started early. In their final faceoff before the bout, “Iron Mike” slapped the social media star before security jumped in to separate them.

It’s just the latest moment to come from one of the most bizarre matchups in combat sports history.

Advertisement

Friday’s fight pits one of the greatest (and most intimidating) fighters of all time against a social media star who took up boxing only in recent years. While it does seem a bit ridiculous — let’s be real here — there is still intrigue in what transpires at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas.

The fight was initially scheduled for July 20, but Tyson suffered an ulcer flareup while he was on a flight that postponed it.

MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson

—

LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024