Tyson Beckford Shades Drake And Kanye West Amid Lipo Rumors [Video]

During his second appearance on VLADTV, in as many months, Tyson Beckford discussed men, like Drake and Kanye West, who have allegedly gotten liposuction—a surgical procedure that uses suction to remove fat from specific areas of the body.

via: AceShowbiz

“Some men are out there getting liposuction. Ain’t gon’ name no [names], but we know who some of them is,” said Tyson. “I’m not f**kin’ with it. I don’t need to.” Vlad then responded by mentioning some names, adding that DJ Funkmaster Flex a.k.a. Funk Flex previously aired out stars such as Drake, Kanye West and LL Cool J.

Tyson went on to share his opinion on the matter, “I’m a 50-year-old man who does work five days a week.” The supermodel added, “I built a gym in my garage. It’s fully equipped. There’s no way I could walk–on my way here I walked by it, I’m like, yo, I should bust out some reps.”

He also noted that some people “are just built different” because they’re more dedicated to putting in work at the gym instead of relying on cosmetic surgery. “There’s no reason for me to go lay down on some doctor’s table and have him jabbing and sticking and sucking…you seen it right? That s**t is wild!” said the model.

Back in December 2020, Funk Flex revealed that he underwent cosmetic surgery to help lose a few stubborn pounds. The host on New York City’s Hot 97 radio station said at the time, “For a while now @40dayreset has been amazing in helping me lose 40lbs! @drwerfel thank u so much! Today I took a step I always wanted to try! @elitebodysculpture works on those hard areas… lower stomach, arm pit sides and back fat!”

“No anesthesia, awake the entire time! I really enjoyed it! @drtonyperkins thank u! Home now sore alittle able to go back to work tomorrow! You staff was amazing! @brittaninicholetucker x @drinksometee x @shawnarebekah DO YALL SEE THE FAT GOING THROUGH THE TUBE IN REAL TIME?” he added.

Later in February of this year, the DJ claimed that he wasn’t the only male celebrity who got Lipo. During his appearance on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game”, he said, “I went public with it just because I thought everyone did. Now, I can’t say I seen, but I can say, you know, I did, to my knowledge, Drake and Kanye and LL [Cool J] and people like that, that’s what they were doing…When I called and I got in touch with the guy who did it for me, I was recommended because current football players and current boxers go to him.”

Tyson sounds like a hater.