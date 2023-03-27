Tyrese Gibson Reacts to Girlfriend Zelie Timothy Saying She Was Initially 'More Interested' in Paul Walker [Video]

Nothing’s stronger than family, right?

via: HipHopDX

Tyrese has found himself as the butt of the joke after his on-again, off-again girlfriend Zelie Timothy revealed he wasn’t her first choice.

Earlier this week, the singer-turned-blockbuster star appeared on Instagram Live alongside Timothy to shed some light on their relationship. When asked how the couple met, Tyrese said he made the first move by sliding into the model-influencer’s DMs.

However, things quickly went south when Zelie revealed that the “Sweet Lady” singer wasn’t her “type at all,” and that she was initially more interested in his Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker, who was killed in a car crash in 2013.

“My type was actually Paul Walker. Rest in peace,” Zelie said of the late actor. “But [Tyrese] wasn’t my type at all. And my type is not ‘white.’ I’m just saying I was more interested in Paul.”

Tyrese seemed to be in disbelief when his girlfriend said he wasn't her type and Paul Walker was ? Do y’all think she’s trolling Tyrese? pic.twitter.com/ayqAuSJvbQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 25, 2023

Visibly shocked my the confession, Tyrese responded: “Don’t touch me,” while appearing to attempt to create some distance.

“Even when I met [Tyrese], I was like, ‘Eh, he’s kind of old,’” Zelie continued, adding insult to injury. “I just like his smile. It’s pretty cool. His personality … His personality was OK.”

“This just went really bad really fast. I’m getting off Live,” said Tyrese.

But Zelie wasn’t finished. “He didn’t understand the Instagram model thing, so he would always talk down on Instagram models,” she said as Tyrese continued to process her comments.

“So you wanted the homie; you didn’t want me,” he added. “You said I’m old.”

“I never said I wanted the homie, I just said he was cuter,” she continued. “You know all this already. I wasn’t your type either. So relax. And, yeah, so now we’re here, and it’s an actual, somewhat of a love story, which is crazy.”

The awkward exchange immediately sent viewers into a tizzy, with many claiming that Zelie has no respect for her man.