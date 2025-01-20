Home > NEWS

Tyra Banks Reveals Her Home Burned Down in LA Fires During Emotional TV Interview

BY: Walker

Published 45 minutes ago

Tyra Banks lost her home in the Los Angeles fires.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the model, 51, appeared on the Australian breakfast show Sunrise, where she was asked about the devastation.

Speaking of her family and friends, Banks, who shares son York, 9, with ex-boyfriend, Erik Asla, said that “some are doing okay, some are not doing so great.”

“I’m one of them,” she said when asked if she knew anyone who had lost their home. “I lost my house.”

“I haven’t really talked about it but, yeah, I have,” Banks continued. “I just didn’t want to pull a lot of attention to me, I feel that there’s a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven’t really talked about it, but I can’t sit here and not tell the truth, so yeah we lost our house.”

The star went on to reveal that she and her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin were at a friend’s house in Australia when they found out that their home had been destroyed.

“We were celebrating and just having fun. I kept checking my phone, not for my house, but just for friends and family,” she said. “I was just making sure they were evacuating and everything.”

She added, “Then, I asked my partner, ‘I’m seeing something here. What do you think?’ And he said [she nods].”

After discovering that their home was gone, she says she “pulled it together.” “I didn’t say anything to my friends. I just stayed in that moment. Then we went home and we cried. We had our moment,” she added.

The America’s Next Top Model icon said that while the property was destroyed, a lot of their mementos were with them in Australia or New York due to them being in between the two places.

“So, I didn’t lose those thank goodness,” she continued.

via: People

