Tyler Perry’s Home Security Thwarts Attempted Burglary, Scares Off Intruders

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Don’t mess with Tyler Perry’s home.

Perry might as well be living at Fort Knox … because we’re told his high-tech home security system helped prevent masked intruders from burglarizing the place.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … four intruders wearing masks and gloves made their way onto Tyler’s Los Angeles-area property early Wednesday evening, where they were observed by Perry’s 24-hour security team.

We’re told the intruders were spotted thanks to a thermal imaging camera system, and Tyler’s security guards chased the individuals away.

TMZ obtained some of the images, showing the intruders moving through the brush on Tyler’s property.

Our sources tell us one of the intruders dropped a bag in a ravine next to Tyler’s home, which was later recovered … and we’re told the bag contained tools often used by burglars.

We’re talking crowbars, bolt cutters, screwdrivers, gloves, a hat and a saw … plus a cell phone and other items commonly used in home intrusions.

We’re told Tyler’s security called the LAPD … but by the time police arrived at the scene, the intruders were nowhere to be found.

Our sources say cops took a report for an attempted burglary … but so far, there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sources close to Tyler tell TMZ … he was not home at the time and had left before all the commotion because of some press obligations.

