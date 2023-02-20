Tyler Perry Denies "House of Payne" Actress Cassi Davis Died [Video]

Tyler Perry took to social media to shut down a horrible rumor claiming Cassi David had passed away.

Over the weekend, a website reported that the actress best known as beloved Aunt Bam in Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011), Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) and A Madea Family Funeral (2019) and also stars as Ella Payne on Tyler’s hit sitcom “House of Payne,” died from lung cancer.

In a social media post, Tyler wrote in bold red text, “This is a lie.” After asking his supporters to turn the “sound on” for the post, he noted that he’d gotten multiple phone calls and text messages from people upset that Davis died, which prompted him to see if the rumors were true. “I just talked to her on the phone, and she wasn’t dead, but let me call her back,” the New Orleans native said in the audio. He noted that after he got a hold of the 58-year-old, he asked her, “Cassi, you sure you not dead?” She jokingly responded that the food she was eating was so good that she might have been in Heaven. The actress informed him that she’d heard the rumor a few times before.

Along with the audio, Perry further explained the situation in the caption: “After I’ve gotten several calls from people giving me their condolences and I didn’t know what they were talking about, I was sent this article that’s going around. I don’t know how she could have died and nobody told me or her. So I called her and asked her was she dead, and she said, ‘Hell no!’ Can whoever is responsible for this please stop? You better be careful when you speak death over a child of God. This woman is loved by millions, and you’re hurting a lot of people. Cassi is fine living her best life with no worries, no cares, no social media and no drama. She’s waiting to shoot the next season of ‘House of Payne.’”