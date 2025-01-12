Tyler Perry Calls Out Insurance Companies For Canceling Policies Before L.A. Fires ‘Pure Greed’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Tyler Perry’s sick to his stomach watching coverage of the L.A. fires … and, he finds insurance companies ability to cancel policies on a whim “appalling.”

The filmmaker took to Instagram Sunday to share that he saw a woman using a garden hose to protect her 90-year-old parents’ home “because their insurance was canceled.”

“Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?” he wrote in a lengthy statement.

“People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed,” Perry, 55, added.

“As I am in the process of trying to figure out what steps to take to do all I can to help as many as I can, I am keeping everyone in my prayers.”

The actor-director shared his support as numerous Angelenos — many without insurance coverage — have lost their homes in the devastating Palisades and Eaton wildfires raging across the city.

According to the Los Angeles Times, State Farm General Insurance revealed in March 2024 that they would not be renewing 30,000 home and condominium policies once they expired.

More than 1,600 of the policies were in Pacific Palisades.

The outlet reported that Chubb Insurance also refused to approve new polices for high-value properties in fire risk areas.

Allstate also halted politicies, while Tokio Marine America Insurance Co. and Trans Pacific Insurance Co. stopped providing policies in California, per the Times.

Mercury Insurance, however, made themselves available to take the companies’ former customers.

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades Fire has burned nearly 24,000 acres as of Sunday, while the Eaton Fire in northeast Los Angeles has scorched more than 14,000 acres.

Last week, more than 100,000 Los Angeles residents were forced to evacuate their homes when the wildfires began.

Paris Hilton, Miles Teller, Adam Brody and Eugene Levy were among the many celebrities who lost their homes to the blaze.

