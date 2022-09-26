Tyler The Creator Trolls A$AP Rocky For His Mosh Pit Mishap At Rolling Loud New York [Photos + Video]



Father time comes for us all — even rappers who once defined a rebellious youth culture for a generation of hip-hop fans. A$AP Rocky, who was one of the pioneers who brought the mosh pit to rap shows in the early 2010s, is now 33 years old and far less spry than he was in his early career.

via: Newsweek

A$AP, 33, was headlining the Rolling Loud festival in New York City, where he brought out French Montana and GloRilla to make surprise appearances during the Saturday-night set.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was performing on the Fashion Nova Stage at the show he said would be his last until the release of his upcoming album.

During the show, A$AP decided to stage-dive into the crowd, but the crowd became too enthusiastic and began clawing at the rapper, who was finally dragged away.

Peter Gabriel of Genesis broke his ankle at a gig in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in England, in June 1971, when he stage-dove at the end of a song.

In February 2014, a judge ruled that the American rock band Fishbone must pay $1.4 million to a woman who broke her skull and collarbone at a Philadelphia gig in 2010 when the lead singer, Angelo Moore, jumped off the stage and onto her.

In a video of Saturday’s gig that has since gone viral, someone can be heard shouting “get him out, get him out,” and A$AP looks concerned before the 10-second clip cuts out.

However, people began screenshotting the rapper’s angst-ridden face, and it quickly has become a meme.

Even his friend, Tyler the Creator, 31, changed the profile picture on his Instagram account to the photo of a distressed A$AP in the mosh pit.

Fans reacted to the moment on Twitter, with one writing, “Tyler is savage for this.”

Another tweeted: “TYLER DID ASAP ROCKY SO DIRTYY,” while a third commented: “@tylerthecreator is TRULY Legendary for the Profile Pic of the YEAR!!”

ASAP Rocky appeared to be struggling in the mosh pit ?? pic.twitter.com/IwK6ar7mcz — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 26, 2022

lmaooooo ASAP Rocky was fighting for his life in that mosh pit last night, bro yelled “LET ME OUT” — Za Morant (@PlayBoi_Ash) September 25, 2022

A$AP’s scary mosh-pit moment was the least of his concerns after his live show was cut short and he apologized to fans.

“I am so hurt right now! Last was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” he tweeted.

“I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

The rapper added: “I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS…

“I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and I’m hurt about that and I want to apologize to all my fans and continued supporters, and thank ya’ll for showing up for me regardless!!”

A$AP said he would be releasing a new album soon and confirmed his Rolling Loud appearance would be his last live show until it came out.

“I’m wrapping up the new album now. I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything,” he told Dazed.

“Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing [his 2018 album] and then graduating with a more polished sound…I just like where it is.”