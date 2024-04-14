Tyler, the Creator on Clip of Him Rejecting Jerrod Carmichael: ‘My Homie Tried to F*ck Me on Camera’ | lovebscott.com

Tyler, The Creator headlined Coachella for the first time Saturday night and used the show as an opportunity to address the recent attention he’s gotten for his appearance on “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.”

via: Complex

Last month during the premiere of Carmichael’s new show, the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, the 37-year-old comedian revealed that he had confessed romantic feelings for Tyler, 33, in 2021 but was turned down and called a “stupid bitch” in response.

Carmichael, who previously worked with Tyler for his albums Igor and Flower Boy, said during their awkward sit-down conversation on the show that his confession seemingly created “a distance” between him and the rapper. The episode concluded with Tyler admitting that he was unsure how to respond to Carmichael’s feelings, calling him a “true brother” and likening him to “family.”

During his headlining set at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, Tyler briefly spoke on the situation between him and Carmichael.

“Probably seen my homie tried to fuck me on camera, it was terrible,” said Tyler. “I told the n***a ‘no’ and he said, ‘But what about if we filmed it?’ Terrible.”

Tyler addressing the Jarrod Carmicheal situation live at Coachella??? pic.twitter.com/oG0wDIpUzh — JONNY?? (@Frankly_HipHop) April 14, 2024

When asked about his relationship with Tyler on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Carmichael said that their relationship is “good” but that they “haven’t talked.”