Ty Dolla Sign Shared That He Was Hospitalized After A Skateboarding Accident This Weekend [Photos]

Ty Dolla Sign revealed that he was hospitalized this past Saturday (November 26) following a skateboarding accident.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Sucker for Pain” rapper revealed his hospitalization on his Instagram by sharing a photo of him in his hospital bed.

In the picture, which was posted on Saturday, November 26, the 40-year-old emcee was laying with medical wires hooked to his bare chest. He did not write anything in the caption but sent out open hands and fingers-crossed emojis.

Many have since sent well wishes for Ty. One in particular was Big Sean, who penned, “Praying for you bro.” Rich the Kid added, “Brother get well.” E-40 chimed in, “Speedy recovery fam.” 2 Chainz and Jacquees, meanwhile, left hand-praying emojis.

Around two hours later, Ty divulged that he has since been discharged from the hospital. “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more.”

“Thanks @dashawnjordan , @bolajibam for holding it down and getting me to the ER and my princess @jailynncrystal for being ther with me the whole time,” he added. “I love you so much.”