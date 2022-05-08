Two Years After Her Divorce, Tisha Campbell Officially Drops 'Martin' From Her Name [Video]

Tisha Campbell is reclaiming her maiden name! The actress recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s officially divorced from Duane Martin, and she will no longer use the last name Martin.

via: Essence

She recently took a trip to the social security office where she reclaimed her maiden name.

In an Instagram post, the 53-year-old actress said, “Okay, I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever,” she said. “And I just went to the social security office and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell—on my dad’s birthday nonetheless!”

Campbell then officially re-introduced herself saying, “I’m Tisha Campbell. Hello…Nice to meet you!”

In the video caption, Campbell shared a sweet message about her dad.

“Nothing else to say.????My dad just saw this post and said, ‘My baby girl is back. Best birthday gift EVER.’ Awww dad! BTW Hey #instagram Can you to help me out and change my name pleaseeeee ??”

The actress was married to Duane Martin for almost 20 years until she filed for divorce in 2018. Two years later in 2020, the former couple’s divorce was finalized. Campbell and Martin share two sons together, Xen, 20, and Ezekiel, 12. The exes share joint custody of their youngest child.

Marriage doesn’t always end in forever, but it can end in a more peaceful future for both parties. We are glad to see Campbell in such good spirits and taking steps to honor her father, and herself, in a way that is special to her.