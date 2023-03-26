Two Directors Accuse Jonathan Majors of 'Vicious' Abusive Behavior Following Arrest

Following Jonathan Majors’ arrest, two film directors have come forward with allegations claiming the actor is ‘vicious’ and ‘cruel.’

via The Direct:

Back in February, filmmaker A.B. Allen tweeted about a beloved “actor … who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being:”

“There’s a particular actor, relatively new on the scene, who Twitter has violently fallen head over heels for who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral thirst tweet about him drives me insane.”

Following the news of Majors’ arrest, a user tweeted “Now we know who this tweet was about,” with a screenshot of A.B. Allen’s previous post. Allen then simply responded “Ding / Ding / Ding / Ding.”

When pressed on why the user now will not share more, despite the public at large seemingly seeing evidence of what was posted, A.B. Allen explained that it “would still expose people who have been hurt:”

“The specifics of what *I* know unfortunately would still expose people who have been hurt and deserve to not become part of some larger media inquiry if they don’t want to. So I’m not gonna get into the details. But now y’all know what his ~deal~ is, so.”

Society Theatre co-founder and Broadway actor/director Tim Nicolai offered support on Twitter in now-deleted posts, sharing that “it’s strangely a relief to know other humans were out there who understand.”

Nicolai continued, saying that many in Yale and NYC communities — later specified to be 2012-2017 graduates from NYU/Juilliard/Yale — consider the actor “a sociopath and abuser:”

“I’m just gonna say this about Jonathan Majors and be done with it: folks at Yale and the broader NYC community have known about him for years. He’s a sociopath and abuser and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him. It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported.”

In response to comments about why it seems people kept quiet if they knew this about Majors, Nicolai explained that “people have tried … It’s both simultaneously awful to know he is still doing this and also a relief that he may never get to again:”

“I’m already seeing a bunch of ‘why didn’t you do anything?!’ Folks, people have tried. Ultimately needed a victim to come forward. It’s both simultaneously awful to know he is still doing this and also a relief that he may never get to again.”

Nicolai did not want to expose people who want to remain quiet:

“A bunch of us are close with people (and sometimes multiple people) he has directly harmed. I don’t know if they will speak on it. It is completely their decision.”

Nicolai explained that “If casting directors like you, that’s the currency. But nobody would call his exes, gf at the time, directors, professors. They just don’t do that.”

The actor went on to share that “Literally people [Jonathan Majors] did this to are texting me right now. It’s not ‘I heard.'”

As it pertains to his arrest, Jonathan maintains his innocent and claims to have evidence that will exonerate him.