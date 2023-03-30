  1. Home
  2. News

Two Dead, Multiple Shot at Yo Gotti's Prive Restaurant in Memphis

March 30, 2023 7:29 AM PST

A Tennessee restaurant owned by Yo Gotti is the site of a mass shooting.

Local police state one man was pronounced dead at the scene, with another dying after being transported to Regional One Hospital.

According to ABC 24, three additional men and one woman were shot and were transported to the hospital in personal cars.

The assailant or assailants fled and are still at large. Police have not said what triggered the initial altercation.

Share This Post

Tags:MemphisPriveYo Gotti