Two Dead, Multiple Shot at Yo Gotti's Prive Restaurant in Memphis

A Tennessee restaurant owned by Yo Gotti is the site of a mass shooting.

Local police state one man was pronounced dead at the scene, with another dying after being transported to Regional One Hospital.

According to ABC 24, three additional men and one woman were shot and were transported to the hospital in personal cars.

Breaking overnight: Several people hurt in a shooting at @YoGotti’s restaurant, Prive. We’ll have the latest this morning on @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/hWnFj9mcUt — Eryn Rogers (@ErynRogersTV) March 30, 2023

Memphis police confirm a shooting tonight @YoGotti ‘s restaurant Prive in Hickory Hill. It appears at least one person is dead. Stay with #wreg for the latest #prive pic.twitter.com/NRrZ5TD6Pf — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) March 30, 2023

The assailant or assailants fled and are still at large. Police have not said what triggered the initial altercation.