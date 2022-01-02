Twitter Permanently Suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene [Photos]

Twitter has permanently suspended a personal account of Marjorie Taylor Greene over the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

via: HotNewHipHop

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” the company said in a statement provided to NBC.

Greene responded to the ban in a statement on Telegram, accusing Twitter of hypocrisy. She also called out “Black Lives Matter terrorists,” and “Communist Democrats.”

“Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out Black Lives Matter terrorists on Twitter, CNN and the rest of the Democrat Propaganda Media can spread Russia collusion lies, and just yesterday the Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics,” Green wrote.

She continued: “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth. Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth.”

MTG responds on Telegram, since she can't tweet. "Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth." pic.twitter.com/M8IgCU4KFa — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) January 2, 2022

According to Twitter, five or more strikes against the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy results in a permanent suspension. Greene was suspended several times last year for violating the company’s policies, most recently in July and August for spreading false information about vaccines.