Twitter Demands Justice for Jelani Day After Autopsy Finds Organs Were Removed From His Body [Photos]

A heartbreaking report from the Chicago Sun Times has detailed the devastating autopsy results of Illinois grad student, Jelani Day.

via: Revolt

According to the Chicago Sun Times, an autopsy performed by a private forensic pathologist found that Day’s corpse was missing its organs, including his brain, liver and spleen. His eyeballs had reportedly been removed, his front top and bottom teeth were missing, his jawbone had been “sawed out” and his genitalia was unidentifiable.

A pathology report added that Day’s organs were “completely liquefied.” According to MEAWW, his family’s attorney, Hallie M Bezner, is currently seeking out scientific explanations for how his body could have decomposed so severely.

A body discovered in the Illinois River near Peru, Illinois on Sept. 4 — over a week after his Aug. 24 disappearance — was confirmed to be Day’s on Sept. 23. Police have since called the circumstances surrounding the 25-year-old Illinois State University student’s death and disappearance “very suspicious.”

Before his body was found, Day’s mother expressed her frustration about the lack of coverage regarding his disappearance.

“I was very frustrated with the fact that Jelani hadn’t been getting the coverage,” Carmen Day told the Sun-Times. “Jelani has been missing for 24 days. It appears that help has ceased. I’m imploring, pleading and asking that the police still pay attention and look for my son.”

At the time, media coverage was heavily centered around missing woman Gabby Petito, about whom Day’s mother said, “Her face is plastered everywhere and the FBI is involved. And I do not understand why Jelani doesn’t get that same coverage; Jelani doesn’t get that same attention.”

On Monday (Oct. 11), #JusticeForJelaniDay began trending on Twitter as users pointed out the disturbing circumstances surrounding his death.

“One day y’all will soon realize organ trafficking is just as real & scary as sex trafficking. If you look into how many BLACK bodies are found w/ no organs inside of them you’ll be very surprised & disgusted,” one person wrote. “… An article about Jelani Day today said multiple of his organs was missing from his body. I definitely feel like they organ trafficked this young man.”

“Jelani didn’t kill himself his body was found with no organs no eyes, his genitalia was damaged etc this wasn’t a suicide he was murdered & no one is coming forward,” another person tweeted.

On Saturday (Oct. 9), hundreds of Day’s friends, family and neighbors gathered at Danville High School to celebrate his life and legacy. See posts about the autopsy’s findings on Twitter below.

Bringing this back because an article about Jelani Day today said multiple of his organs was missing from his body. I definitely feel like they organ trafficked this young man https://t.co/7ZshTkNkqo — IVY ?? (@ivBEiGE) October 10, 2021

What they did to Jelani has really disturbed my spirit. How is someone even able to do such things??? Demonic on the highest level. — GINA SNOW (@reginajayee) October 10, 2021

they need to really look into the other students at his school or hospital co-workers, if he was working. this sounds like a smart serial killer or a medical person out to get him, specifically. horrific. bet this is why they didn't wanna release. if it's a sk, might excite them. https://t.co/vPh4wyrBs6 — Ray (@LeftistQueenBee) October 11, 2021

Don’t forget his name DR. JELANI DAY ?. Don’t forget his smiling face! Don’t forget to pray for his family and friends as they continue to seek answers. Don’t forget answers on #WhatHappenedToJelaniDay need to be given. Something isn’t right about this situation! pic.twitter.com/kiXbPDTjj7 — #JusticeForJelaniDay? (@Kelsie_Camille) October 10, 2021

Both Kendrick Johnson & Jelani Day Case is very similar a cop killed Kendrick and covered up all his tracks only something a police can do jelani case is basically cold no leads no evidence everything was wiped clean and tracks was erased only something a cop can do ????? pic.twitter.com/V8jBRn82n2 — Mosthatedd (@LADDY__BEE) October 11, 2021

After a month of “searching” this is how Jelani was found. He had no eyeballs, no face, no scalp, jaw bone sawed out, no ORGANS, not even a liver, and the most craziest of all no brain. Sound familiar like history keeps repeating itself…. His family deserve to know #JELANIDAY — TJ? (@taylorpmarie___) October 9, 2021

The family deserves answers.