Twitter Demands Apology for PnB Rock's Girlfriend Following News That Suspects Were Already at Restaurant [Photos]

It was announced earlier today that two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous.

PnB was shot and killed on Sept. 12 in Inglewood, California while dining alongside his girlfriend and the mother of his two children Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old male, has been arrested for shooting the 30-year-old rapper. Another suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, who is reportedly the teen suspect’s father, is also wanted in connection with the murder. It has also been revealed that the duo was reportedly already in the parking lot of the Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles when PnB Rock arrived and they were not lured to the location by an Instagram post uploaded by PnB’s girlfriend.

“Yeah all of you that were speculating that it was PnB Rock’s girlfriend post that [led] to his demise need to get punched in the throat,” wrote one Twitter user. “All y’all fake detective a**es owe PnB Rock’s girlfriend apology,” wrote another. Fellow rapper Cardi B, who initially told people to refrain from placing blame on Sibounheuang, also chimed in following the updated report. “Told y’all… Ya’ll must not know how the hood moves,” Cardi wrote via Twitter. “Ya’ll owe that girl [an] apology for the s**t y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face. Social media investigators, y’all suck!”

Told y’all……Yall must not know how the hood moves …. Y’all owe that girl a apology for the shit y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!! https://t.co/zcaaznt12h — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 28, 2022

Check out more Twitter reactions to the news below.

People were quick to blame PNB Rock’s girlfriend for posting their location come to find out the killers were already there — Sheik Ace (@DCvalid) September 28, 2022

Y’all blamed PNB Rock’s girlfriend. Y’all blamed the lady Trouble was fucking on. All the smoke for the women and nothing for the men actually behind the gun. — Pfizer Söze (@IceQuebe_) September 28, 2022

People dog piling PNB Rock's girlfriend on the most traumatic day of her life only for it to be proven that what happened still would've occurred regardless of her Instagram post is why you shouldn't react without having all the info. — Dedee ? (@thoughtfulbae) September 28, 2022

I hope the celebs who was quick to blame PNB Rock girlfriend for his death come out & apologize. That nigga Kodak Black was saying she should kill herself… — Trav (@GriffinDrive_) September 28, 2022

Reports now say that PnB Rock’s killers were already in the parking lot when he arrived. Where are all the people blaming his girlfriend? That poor woman witnessed her love’s murder. And then had social media blame her for it. Evil. pic.twitter.com/xpONHPFt4q — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 28, 2022

So everyone who blamed PNB Rock’s girlfriend is going to profusely apologize to her, right? https://t.co/WakoAYR0lY — Bri (@briannenoelle8) September 28, 2022

yeah all of you that were speculating that it was pnb rocks girlfriends post that lead to his demise need to get punched in the throat — dij (@DijahSB) September 28, 2022

im going to need all u people that was blaming pnb rock’s girlfriend for his death to hop back on this app and apologize. #expeditiously — ????? ??????? ? (@andreanthony323) September 28, 2022

People provided so many think pieces on that PNB Rock situation and that’s not even how it went down. I need you people to touch grass and find a hobby. — The Slim Don ????? (@the_dondadaaaa) September 28, 2022