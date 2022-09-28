  1. Home
  2. News

Twitter Demands Apology for PnB Rock's Girlfriend Following News That Suspects Were Already at Restaurant [Photos]

September 28, 2022 6:28 PM PST

It was announced earlier today that two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous.

PnB was shot and killed on Sept. 12 in Inglewood, California while dining alongside his girlfriend and the mother of his two children Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old male, has been arrested for shooting the 30-year-old rapper. Another suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, who is reportedly the teen suspect’s father, is also wanted in connection with the murder. It has also been revealed that the duo was reportedly already in the parking lot of the Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles when PnB Rock arrived and they were not lured to the location by an Instagram post uploaded by PnB’s girlfriend.

“Yeah all of you that were speculating that it was PnB Rock’s girlfriend post that [led] to his demise need to get punched in the throat,” wrote one Twitter user. “All y’all fake detective a**es owe PnB Rock’s girlfriend apology,” wrote another. Fellow rapper Cardi B, who initially told people to refrain from placing blame on Sibounheuang, also chimed in following the updated report. “Told y’all… Ya’ll must not know how the hood moves,” Cardi wrote via Twitter. “Ya’ll owe that girl [an] apology for the s**t y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face. Social media investigators, y’all suck!”

Check out more Twitter reactions to the news below.

Share This Post

Tags:Cardi BPnB Rock