tWitch’s Family, Friends Rip Widow Allison Holker Over Drugs Claims, Enforcing NDAs to Attend Funeral

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Allison Holker going on a media blitz to promote her upcoming memoir is sparking a family feud … with relatives and friends of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss going after his widow for labeling him a drug user.

Shortly after Holker’s new interview with People dropped on Tuesday, in which she addressed her husband’s tragic death in 2022, one of Boss’ cousins, Elle, took to X to defend her late family member.

She won’t let our family see the kids.

He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie. — BIG ELLE ? (@wthDARIELLE) January 7, 2025

Advertisement

“He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie,” she tweeted, adding that Holker has allegedly kept Boss’ three kids — Weslie, 16 (whom Boss adopted), Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5 — from seeing his relatives.

“I’m so tired of keeping my f–king mouth shut bro. You did our family so mf dirty,” she added in a separate tweet, before alleging that Holker made Boss’ family and friends sign NDAs to attend his funeral.

“Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including his mother sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral,” Elle claimed.

Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral. She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no. https://t.co/lfTE4xWxgM — BIG ELLE ? (@wthDARIELLE) January 7, 2025

Advertisement

“She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no.”

Courtney Ann Platt, a close friend of the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ/dancer, echoed Elle’s comments in a lengthy Instagram post.

“This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to Holker’s latest interview with People, in which she promoted her forthcoming memoir, “This Far.”

Advertisement

“We all had to sign some weird NDA to attend his funeral (even his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time and let’s just remember you wouldn’t have even had a husband if it wasn’t for her) not to share anything or ruin his name as if that was on anyone’s mind in the first place and here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend.”

Platt — who claimed Holker dropped Boss’ last name from her “social media platforms 48 hours after he passed” — went on to slam the professional dancer for publishing a book “shamelessly sharing the pages” of Boss’ journal.

“What a joke. Yes, he took his own life which is a fact all of us still can’t fathom and he was clearly having mental health issues, hurting so deeply and this is your example of empathy? Of your love?” the former New York Knicks City dancer, 36, added.

“This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted. No matter how bad he was hurting. Not for second. You’re a living, breathing bulldozer. Stick to your own demons. Shame on you Allison, shame on your money hungry team. Let my friend Rest in Peace not your PR.”

Advertisement

Boss’ brothers re-shared Platt’s post on their Instagram Stories.

Page Six has reached out to Holker’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The backlash for Holker came after her new interview was released, in which she revealed she found a “cornucopia” of drugs hidden inside Boss’ shoeboxes after his death. She said she wanted to share the story in order to hopefully help “save” someone else’s life down the line.

Despite the backlash, some fans showed their support for Holker’s candid interview on social media.

Advertisement

One fan argued that it’s “wild” Boss’ relatives are “tearing Allison Holker down” for speaking out about his alleged addiction.

“She is allowed to share what she’s gone through, and do it so that she can be transparent and help others in the process,” the netizen added.

Another fan lauded the mom of three for being such a “brave woman” after Boss’ passing.

The “Magic Mike XXL” star died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. He was 40.

Advertisement

via: Page Six