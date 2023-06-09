Tupac's Father Says He Was Disappointed in Dear Mama Docuseries [Video]

The docuseries “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” from director by Allen Hughes was the most-watched unscripted series premiere ever on the FX network, but not everyone is singing its praises.

via: The Root

Speaking in a new interview with the Art of the Dialogue YouTube channel over the weekend, William “Billy” Garland explained how he was initially “reluctant” to speak to the series’ director Allen Hughes, as he felt other previous interviews he did had been taken out of context, but he eventually obliged. However, it wasn’t until he saw how the footage of their interview was used that he became “disappointed” in how things turned out.

“We did an interview for about two hours. After I saw the interview in the documentary, I was slightly disappointed, let’s just say that,” Garland explained. “I didn’t like it. I thought it was more about something else, than about Tupac, if you know what I’m saying. If I knew it was about Dear Mama, I might’ve still did it, but I probably wouldn’t have. Not for nothing.”

He also clarified that he was unaware that the documentary was going to be about Afeni, as he thought it was just going to be about his son. Additionally, he made it abundantly clear that if he had’ve known about Hughes previous commentary about his son—specifically when he referred to him as a “delusional mythmaker” years ago—he would not have participated for the docuseries.

