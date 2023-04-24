Tucker Carlson Fired at Fox News, Doesn’t Get to Say Goodbye



Tucker Carlson and Fox News have parted ways.

The company made the surprise announcement on Monday, adding that Tucker’s final airing of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ was Friday.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the company said in a statement.

Fox says a rotating slate of guest hosts will fill in the 8pm slot until a replacement is found.

Tucker’s firing comes days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit brought on by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s election fraud lies.