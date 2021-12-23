Trump Rebukes Candace Owens’ Anti-Vax Talking Points: ‘The Vaccine Works’ [Video]

Donald Trump is again publicly voicing his support of the COVID-19 vaccines, telling controversial right-wing media personality Candace Owens that vaccines “work” and that those who get sick with the virus “are the ones that don’t take the vaccine.”

via: Daily Beast

During an interview with right-wing provocateur Candace Owens this week, former President Donald Trump actually pushed back on anti-vaccine talking points and encouraged viewers to get their shots. (Yes, you read that correctly.) After Trump boasted of his efforts in facilitating the COVID-19 vaccination, an obsequious Owens replied, “Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how—” but the ex-president interrupted her to firmly declare: “Oh no, the vaccines work, but… the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected… Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.” Of course, later in the interview, Trump railed against “radical masker” Dr. Anthony Fauci and suggested China has a better education system than the United States.

Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Merry Christmas eve eve. go get boosted https://t.co/0PCffM5kHl — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 23, 2021

An adviser previously said Trump got his first COVID vaccine while he was still in office, after he had been hospitalized with the virus.

Trump was previously booed at a rally in August after recommending the vaccines.