Trump Must Pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 Million More in Damages, Jury Awards

The jury found Donald J. Trump had acted maliciously in persistently attacking E. Jean Carroll.

via: NBC News

A New York jury reached a quick verdict awarding E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages in her suit that Donald Trump defamed her.

Trump stormed out of the closing arguments, leaving the courtroom while an attorney representing E. Jean Carroll spoke. He returned to hear his own attorney speak.

A jury found Trump liable last year for sexually abusing Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s and defaming her after she wrote about the incident.

The current trial focuses only on what damages Trump will have to pay for defaming Carroll. She is seeking at least $10 million in compensatory damages and an unspecified amount in punitive damages. The jury could reach a verdict as early as today.

Prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers concluded testimony yesterday after the former president briefly took the stand and called Carroll’s accusation “false.” the trial is being presided over by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Here’s a breakdown of the jury’s $83.3 million verdict:

$7.3 million in compensatory damages outside of the reputation repair program

$11 million in compensatory damages for a reputation repair program only

$65 million in punitive damages