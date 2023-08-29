Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking To Re-Enforce $40K Monthly Child Support

Tristan Thompson has been doling out the hefty sum of $40,000 in monthly child support payments to his first baby mama, Jordan Briani Craig – and now she wants to make sure the settlement is firmly in place.

via: AceShowbiz

According to new reports, Jordan Craig filed an “abstract of judgment” in Los Angeles to re-enforce the $40,000 payments she’s received.

Jordan, who shares 6-year-old son Prince with Tristan, reportedly filed the court documents on August 9. Although “abstract of judgment” aims to create a public record in the event that the debt is not honored, there was no indication that she had not been receiving monthly child support from the basketball player.

Tristan agreed to pay Jordan the amount back in 2019 when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At that time, he was earning an annual salary of $ 17.7 million.

However, the NBA star’s salary has dropped to $9.2 million. In addition, he needs to pay his other baby mama, Maralee Nichols, $9,500 in child support after they welcomed Theo in December 2021.

Tristan himself also shares two children with Khloe Kardashian, five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum. They called it quits after Maralee went public with her pregnancy.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine if you do it you are not even going to give me a f**king heads-up before the rest of the world?” the Good American founder revealed in a June episode of “The Kardashians”. She added, “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed… I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”