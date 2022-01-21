Tristan Thompson Posts About Facing ‘Demons’ Amid Paternity Scandal [Photos]

Tristan Thompson shared a cryptic message amid his recent paternity case scandal.

via: Page Six

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” the NBA player, 30, wrote on his Instagram Story Friday.

“Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

The Sacramento Kings player recently admitted to fathering a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, who is currently suing him for child support. The child is believed to have been conceived while the athlete was still dating Khloé Kardashian, mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson apologized to Kardashian earlier this month. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think,” he added. “Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

While he appeared apologetic to Kardashian, Nichols believes Thompson was crying crocodile tears — and knew that he was her child’s father all along.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” the former personal trainer’s publicist said in an exclusive statement to Page Six.

“Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has decided to take the high road as her ex continues to face public backlash.

“She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad … So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family,” a source told Page Six.

Thompson also shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.

Here’s hoping Tristan makes better decisions in 2022.