Trinity Rodman Shares the Truth About Her Relationship with Father Dennis Rodman: ‘He’s Not a Dad’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

U.S. Women’s National Team star Trinity Rodman did not hold back when discussing her relationship with her father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, during a revealing appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Rodman opened up like never before about the strained relationship between herself and the NBA Hall of Famer. “He’s a person. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity, 22, said while addressing his role in her life.

The Washington Spirit star has largely avoided talking about Dennis’ role in her life, but said this interview was “my opportunity to, kind of, talk more — I don’t want to say negatively, but more realistic about it.”

Trinity said that her mother, Michelle Moyer, tried to stay with Dennis but knew it wasn’t best for her daughter and Trinity’s brother DJ, 23.

USWNT star Trinity Rodman is this week’s guest on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast. This interview segment touches on her relationship with her father, Bulls legend Dennis Rodman. “I lost hope in ever getting him back. … He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else.” pic.twitter.com/viu4Zgp3mS — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) December 18, 2024

“We tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7. He’s bringing random bitches in,” the Olympic gold medalist said. “My mom didn’t want — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn’t loved anyone after my mom.”

“I think my mom just saw the situation of, ‘We love each other. It’s not gonna work,’” Trinity said. “For my kids, I can’t have them seeing you treat me this way, embarrass me this way and have the party scene all the time.”

Moyer filed for divorce in 2004, one year after marrying Dennis, but marriage was not dissolved until 2012. At that point, “were seeing him once, two, three, four times a year,” Trinity said of her father.

She also noted that lack of money growing up was a huge factor, as she labeled Dennis as “controlling” when it came to providing financial support for her and her brother, resulting in them living in an SUV for a time with their mother.

“Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping money wise. … He would actually give money to my mom and let us live life a little bit,” Trinity said. “When the divorce happened, it was just like, ‘F— you guys.’ … We’re getting enough money to pay rent, barely.”

“My dad, he likes to be in control. So he would take us shopping, get us phones… and me and my brother are like ‘we don’t want to go shopping, we just want money to go get In-N-Out after school with our friends,’” she continued.

Trinity also said that Dennis’ well-publicized struggles with substance abuse and “parties 24/7” were a constant presence growing up.

“He’s an alcoholic. That’s something that I don’t want to say, but I’m just like, f— it. It’s just the truth,” she said.

Currently, she says that her relationship with her father is still a work in progress and she answers his calls for her “conscience.”

“If something does happen, God forbid, I want to know that I did that. Or if he needed to hear my voice before anything happens,” she said. “That’s why I answer the phone, not for me.”

via: People