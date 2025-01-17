Trey Songz’s $11 Million Judgement Dismissed By Las Vegas Judge

BY: Walker Published 49 minutes ago

Tremaine Neverson, also known as Trey Songz recently saw an $11.2 million judgment against him dismissed by a Las Vegas judge.

Clark County District Court Judge Jacob Reynolds has given Neverson’s legal team 30 days to respond to the civil lawsuit originally filed against him.

Neverson claimed he was unaware of a lawsuit filed against him despite a reporter reaching out to an attorney who said he represented the singer more than one year ago and despite previous news stories on the lawsuit.

Neverson did not appear in court. His attorneys represented him.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported on the more than $11 million default judgement against Neverson.

Neverson’s attorney, Sasha Frid told Reynolds the multi-million dollar judgment would be devastating to Neverson.

The plaintiff, Tyrelle Dunn, alleged Neverson and his security guards beat him after he tried to rescue his wife who reported being held against her will at The Cosmopolitan on Nov. 28, 2021.

Reynolds ordered the $11.2 million default judgment on Oct. 10 which included nearly $28,000 for medical expenses, $5 million for pain and suffering, $5 million for punitive damages, and $1.2 for prejudgment interest.

“Neverson did not know about this lawsuit until Nov. 27, 2024, when he received Instagram messages from fans extending their support after news broke about Dunn’s default judgment,” Neverson’s motion stated. “Neverson deserves to have his day in court to defend himself, rather than being subjected to a massive default judgment which was improperly obtained in an underlying case that Neverson knew nothing about until a week before filing this motion.”

However, a reporter emailed attorney Mitch Shuster on Oct. 11, 2023, asking if he represented Neverson.

Schuster responded, “I do.”

The reporter responded the following day, “I am reaching out about the lawsuit he is facing in Las Vegas about an incident in November 2021 at The Cosmopolitan,” and additionally followed up later in the day.

Schuster replied, “No comment.”

While Dunn’s attorneys said Neverson was served through gate guards at his home, Neverson’s attorneys argued service was not properly effectuated under Nevada or California law.

Neverson also categorically denies the allegations, according to the motion.

Dunn wrote in an affidavit that he suffered fractures to both eye sockets, and injuries to his nose, face, ribs, stomach, ear, and head, and missed more than a month of work as a Maryland Capitol police officer.

“Plaintiff’s wife was escorted by defendant security personnel to room 6014 where she was told she would meet Trey Songz,” the lawsuit alleged. “That while in room 6014, plaintiff’s wife was assaulted, tried to leave, and had her phone taken away.”

Dunn began searching for his wife and walked toward the room, according to the complaint. Dunn heard his wife screaming for help and reported she was being held against her will, according to the complaint. This is when Dunn said that he was attacked.

“The attack has had a profound and everyday impact on my life. I still have the scarring, and suffer emotionally from the attack,” Dunn wrote. “I think about the attack every day when I see the injuries to my face and body.”

Neverson claimed he defended himself from Dunn, and then his “security guards grabbed Dunn and escorted him away, where an altercation apparently occurred,” according to his motion.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the incident. In March 2022, police said that Trey Songz would not be charged.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Neverson alleged it was “a set-up orchestrated by Dunn,” in the motion. Dunn accused Neverson and his security of battery, assault, and negligence.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was also named as a defendant in the initial complaint.

Neverson is best known for 2010 hits, “Bottoms Up,” and “Say Aah.” He referred to himself as a “prominent R&B singer,” in an affidavit.

Neverson has faced previous allegations of sexual and physical assaults.

In June 2023, a woman filed a lawsuit against Neverson alleging he pulled down her bikini top to expose her breast in front of a crowd of people including her co-workers at an event in Connecticut in 2013.

via: 8NewsNow