Trey Songz Ordered to Pay $11M to Beaten Up Cop

Trey Songz has been ordered to write a pretty hefty check … in connection with a battery case filed last year.

It was alleged that Songz and his security guards beat a man who was trying to rescue his wife who reported being held against her will.

The allegations stem from an incident at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Nov. 28, 2021. Neverson, best known for 2010 hits “Bottoms Up” and “Say Aah,” faced previous allegations of sexual and physical assaults.

The plaintiff, Tyrelle Dunn, identified himself in an affidavit as a Maryland Capitol police officer who has specifically worked as a field training officer and was appointed to guard the governor of Maryland.

“Plaintiff’s wife was escorted by Defendant security personnel to room 6014 where she was told she would meet Trey Songz,” the lawsuit alleged. “That while in room 6014, plaintiff’s wife was assaulted, tried to leave and had her phone taken away.”

Dunn began searching for his wife and walked toward the room, according to the complaint. Dunn heard his wife screaming for help and reporting she was being held against her will, the complaint stated. That is when Dunn said that he was attacked.

“The attack has had a profound and everyday impact on my life. I still have the scarring, and suffer emotionally from the attack,” Dunn wrote. “I think about the attack every day when I see the injuries to my face and body.”

Dunn suffered fractures to both eye sockets and injuries to his nose, face, ribs, stomach, ear, and head. He missed more than a month of work, according to the affidavit.

8 News Now Investigators obtained 911 calls from a worker at The Cosmopolitan who said he was in security dispatch.

“He was battered in a room and we can’t go up there because we’re not sure if the people are armed,” the worker told the operator. “They battered him and they stole his money and his chain.”

A total of four calls were obtained through a records request.

“He’s just really beat,” the caller said. “We’re standing outside the room. it sounds like there are a lot of people in the room.”

The caller stated that security was waiting for police because of concerns about what was unfolding inside the hotel room.

“We’re not going in the room until Metro shows up,” he said.

In a fourth call, he told dispatchers that a woman said that she was sexually assaulted.

“We already had two fights, three fights and now alleged rape while we were waiting for you,” the caller told the operator.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to the incident. In March 2022, police said that Trey Songz would not be charged.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Clark County District Court Judge Jacob Reynolds ordered the $11.2 million judgment on Oct. 10, which included nearly $28,000 for medical expenses, $5 million for pain and suffering, $5 million for punitive damages, and $1.2 million for prejudgement interest.

Neverson had been served with a copy of the summons and complaint at his Bell Canyon, California home on Aug. 2, 2023, and did not answer, according to court documents filed by Dunn’s attorney.

Dunn accused Neverson and his security of battery, assault, and negligence. The Cosmopolitan was named as a defendant in the initial complaint.

