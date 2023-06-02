Trey Songz Accuser Sues Singer for $10M for ‘Grabbing and Flashing Her Breast’ at Pool Party

Trey Songz may be quiet musically these days. but his name is being uttered rather loudly legally.

via: Rolling Stone

Trey Songz has been hit with a $10 million sexual battery and assault lawsuit from a woman accusing the 38-year-old of grabbing and exposing her breast while at a pool party, according to court records obtained by Rolling Stone.

The woman, who is using the pseudonym Jane Doe, claims the incident took place at the Foxwoods’ Resort Casino on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation reservation in Connecticut in August 2013. Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was at the resort hosting an event where the woman claims she thought it would be fun to get a picture with the singer. (The woman previously issued a demand for a $5 million settlement to keep the matter out of court in April 2022.)

As seen in a video a friend recorded, Neverson was standing next to the woman when he grabbed her bathing suit top, pulled it open and exposed her chest. “In what appeared to be an attempt to further terrify and humiliate [the woman], followed the assault with a degrading chant, ‘Titty in The Open … Titty in The Open,’” the court documents allege.

The woman worked as a business analyst for a local liquor distributor and had attended the Bacardi, Grey Goose tent with friends and work colleagues, according to the lawsuit, saying that she felt “ashamed, embarrassed and anxious” over if her co-workers had seen her exposed breast. A few months after the encounter, the woman says she left her job.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court on Thursday, also named Neverson’s production company, his manager Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records as defendants in the suit, claiming they were negligent in their supervision of their client and are “responsible in some manner” for his actions.

Rolling Stone has reached out to Neverson, Liles, and Atlantic Records for comment.

In a statement, the woman’s attorney George Vrabeck tells Rolling Stone that the alleged sexual assault is “disturbing” and serves as a “harsh reminder” that the wider entertainment industry must also be held accountable. “Entities such as Atlantic Records and key executives like Kevin Liles must reassess their obligations toward ensuring the safety and dignity of everyone at any event associated with their artists,” he says. “My client demands transparency, accountability, and a prioritization of safety over profits.”

The Jane Doe’s lawsuit is the latest development in Neverson’s legal saga, as the “Bottoms Up” singer has been accused of sexual and physical assault by several women over the past few years.

This February, another Jane Doe filed a $25 million civil case against Neverson, Liles, and Atlantic Records over claims that he sodomized her during a party in March 2016 and left her needing medical attention. (Neverson denied the allegation.)

Former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused Neverson in January 2022 of raping her nine years earlier in Las Vegas, following reports that Neverson was being investigated for a separate allegation of sexual assault at a Las Vegas hotel in November 2021. (Neverson denied both claims and local police dropped the November 2021 investigation in April 2022.) In late 2021, a Miami woman refiled a suit against Neverson, claiming that he assaulted her at a nightclub at a New Year’s Day party in 2018.

Trey’s attorney, Michael Freedman, told TMZ this afternoon, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”