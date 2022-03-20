Trevor Noah Says to ‘Counsel’ Not ‘Cancel’ Kanye West After Rapper Barred From Grammys [Photos]

Trevor Noah says it was never his intention to “cancel” Kanye West amid their ongoing feud.

via: Complex

Noah, who is hosting the Grammys, tweeted Sunday that Kanye should receive help.

I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022

The tweet comes after Kanye’s Grammy performance was reportedly pulled by the Recording Academy over “concerning online behavior,” which likely alluded to his recent aggressive Instagram posts about Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and other celebrities like D.L. Hughley and Noah himself.

As E! News reports a source saying, Noah “never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing” as had been rumored, adding that there was no offense taken over Ye’s Instagram post, in which he called the comedian a racial slur.

“He was not offended by Kanye’s Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram,” the source shared. “The notion that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is ridiculous.”

Ye’s post about Noah came a day after the Daily Show host called him out for his treatment of Kardashian and Davidson, claiming on air that what he sees from the situation is “a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.”

I'll leave this #TrevorNoah compassionate and wise response without comment. pic.twitter.com/bhYrZ8Opwd — Kat AntifaCollectionAgency #BlackLivesMatter??? (@BodhisattvaKat) March 18, 2022

“I don’t care if you support [Donald] Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete,” Noah continued in a comment under Ye’s since-deleted post, per screenshots. “I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family…If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.”

Trevor Noah will host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, on CBS.