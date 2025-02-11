Travis Scott Reveals He Wants to Work With Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter: ‘I Have Some Ill Ideas’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Travis Scott has his sights on collaborations with heavy hitters in pop and alternative rock.

Whether he’s teaming up with The Weeknd or Beyonce, Scott’s imagination never runs dry. In his latest cover story with Billboard, the Utopia superstar rattled off names that are currently piquing his interest creatively.

“It’s this band called Khruangbin I want to work with,” Scott tells Billboard’s Carl Lamarre before offering a more outlandish alternative. “This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook.” When asked why he would want to collaborate with the pop titans, he explains, “I have some ill ideas.”

Advertisement

Last year, Scott and Carpenter competed on the Billboard 200 for the top spot when his Days Before Rodeo 10th-anniversary project contended against the singer’s Short n’ Sweet effort. Carpenter’s album trumped DBR by 1,000 album units, earning 362,000 versus Scott’s 361,000.

“Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works,” surmises Scott when the topic about his one-time charts rivalry with Carpenter was brought up.

Despite debuting No. 2 its opening week on the Billboard 200, Scott’s Days Before Rodeo eventually earned the No. 1 spot the following week, landing him his fourth chart-topper following 2023’s Utopia, 2018’s Astroworld and 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. Earlier this month, Scott notched his fifth No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “4×4.” He debuted the song during the College Football Playoff Championship halftime show atop Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.

via: Billboard

Advertisement