Travis Scott Reportedly Arrested During Paris Olympics After ‘Drunken Brawl With Bodyguard’ — ‘He’s Still Sobering Up’ | www.lovebscott.com

Rapper Travis Scott is reportedly said to be getting sober in a cell before grilling by French cops.

Scandal-plagued rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris after an alleged drunken bust-up with his bodyguard.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 33-year-old was detained at around 5am in his hotel after coming back from watching the Olympics – with French officers saying he is still “sobering up” in his jail cell before being questioned.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said: “Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.”

Scott was earlier seen sitting front row for a semi-final basketball clash between the US and Serbia on Thursday – and after returning to his five star suite in Paris’ 8th arrondissement, was allegedly seen in a wild fight with his own bodyguard before being taken into custody, French outlet Valeurs Actuelles said.

An investigating source added: “He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

The insider added Scott – born Jacques Bermon Webster – was drunk when the brawl exploded at the George V hotel near the Champs-Élysées in central Paris.

Footage of Scott at the Bercy Arena in the city showed him alongside his rapper pal Quavo, 30, as the pair yelled court side as they watched Team US move on to the Olympics basketball final.

The singer was set to be questioned on Friday by judicial police, but a Paris police source said his “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned”.

He’s suspected of “violence against another person”, and is being held in his, according to the insider.

Previous reports in France had stated Scott had gotten into a fight with his bodyguard.

Lawyers for the rapper have not yet commented on his arrest.

Reports of his arrest came as footage emerged of the rapper howling in outrage as he was hauled off by cops during his arrest for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in June.

A police report said he was “walking backward” and screaming obscenities while being held handcuffed – and described him as “erratic”.

Despite it being his latest run-in with the law, Scott brazenly laughed it off by mocking his mug shot from the incident, posting it online with the caption “Lol” – as our snap below shows.

Travis Scott shares new tweet following his Miami arrest: “Lol” pic.twitter.com/dKERk5llyN — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2024

Scott also soon cashed in on the arrest by putting out a T-shirt emblazoned with the police picture.

He has twice been arrested twice for provoking his audiences to rush the stage in defiance of security measures, and pleaded guilty to public disorder charges at concerts in 2015 and 2018.

Along with his rapping, Scott is famed as the dad of 26-year-old reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s kids Stormi, 6, and 2-year-old Aire.

His long rap sheets not only includes a guilty plea in 2015 to charges of reckless conduct.

Two years later he was arrested for inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor after inciting fans to rush the stage at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

The 2017 incident saw him plead guilty to disorderly conduct and he was slapped with an order to pay more than $6,000 to two people injured at the concert.

He also hit headlines in 2021 after 10 fans were killed and thousands injured in a crowd surge during his set at Astroworld, Texas.

Scott was hit with a string of lawsuits from the families of several people killed and the thousands injured, but in 2023 a grand jury declined to charge the rapper and five others criminally and this year he settled all the wrongful death lawsuits.

But about 2,400 injury cases filed against Scott and promoter Live Nation are said to be ongoing.

via: RadarOnline.com