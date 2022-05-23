Travis Scott Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Stampedes at 2019 Rolling Loud Set, Spokesperson for Rapper Responds

Travis Scott is being sued by a woman who claims she was injured during his 2019 Rolling Loud Miami set.

via Complex:

Marchelle Love alleges Scott was told by police to stop his set due to concerns about the behavior of the crowd, but he allegedly ignored their request and continued to perform.

Love claims some concertgoers lost consciousness and suffocated when several stampedes occurred during his Rolling Loud Miami set. She allegedly shattered her leg after the crowd became unruly. Love alleges Scott saw it all happen and did nothing to stop it, in addition to failing to heed warnings from police and security about the tone of his performance.

A spokesperson for Travis Scott slammed the suit in a statement.

“This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a 3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented. As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance. The video shows police were informing Travis that the show was stopped for that reason – because of the false report – and he fully cooperated,” the spokesperson said.

The statement continued, “This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior VERSIONS of that complaint.”

Love’s lawsuit, which was originally filed in 2020, also named Rolling Loud Fest, Dope Enterprise, and TCMZ LLC over her injured leg, which allegedly required multiple surgeries and resulted in her missing work for several months.

In February, the nearly 400 individual lawsuits filed against Scott, Live Nation, and festival organizers following the Astroworld tragedy were grouped together into a single lawsuit. The plaintiffs are seeking billions in damages for the alleged negligence in the planning and management of the ill-fated festival.

A recent court filing obtained by Rolling Stone reveals there were over 4,900 injury claims in connection to Astroworld 2021, with 732 claims requiring what was described as “extensive medical treatment.” Another 2,540 injury claims remain under review.

Based on the statement from Travis’ spokesperson, it sounds like he might not actually be responsible for this.