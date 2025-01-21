Home > NEWS

Travis Scott Donates Merch Proceeds From New Song to L.A. Wildfire Relief

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Travis Scott has made a major contribution to wildfire relief efforts in California.

Here’s the deal … Travis debuted his new single, 4×4 at the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. We’re told following the segment, Travis and Team Cactus released new items on his website — 2 pieces of merch that honor the brave first responders in L.A. and 1 CD single for 4×4.

We’re told Travis, who performed Monday with the HBCU marching band members from Morehouse, has agreed to donate 100% of the net proceeds from the sales to Direct Relief – California Wildfire Response Fund.

With thousands of families displaced, 27 lives lost, and thousands of animals affected, Travis is one of many celebs stepping up to support relief efforts.

As we’ve reported … Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Eagles, Metallica, and many others have stepped up by making big donations and doing their part to support the victims of the fires.

via: TMZ

