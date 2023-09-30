Travis Kelce's Ex Claims Taylor Swift Fans Are Sending Her Death Threats Following Cheating Allegations [Photos + Video]

Maya Benberry previously dated the Kansas City Chiefs player after meeting him on a dating reality show.

via: Complex

In a new interview with Inside Edition, his former flame, Maya Benberry claimed that she’s been getting death threats from Swifties.

“Swifties are aggressive,” Benberry told the outlet. “Very negative, very hypocritical. It’s really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fanbase.”

She explained that she doesn’t have any issues with the singer, only with Kelce, who she called a “narcissist.”

She continued, “I’m not jealous or bitter about Taylor. She’s beautiful, she’s successful. We’re in two different lanes. My issue is more with Travis in the sense of, now you’re trying to turn me into, I don’t know—a bitter person, a liar, like I’m delusional, and I’m the furthest thing from that.”

Benberry and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dated for eight months in 2016 after she met him on his reality dating show, Catching Kelce. She won the contest, beating out 50 other girls.

Benberry’s accusations of Kelce cheating resurfaced earlier this week. “Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater,” she told DailyMail.com. Around the time of their break up, she claimed that he cheated on her with his next girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, whom he dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

After her interview began to make the rounds, Benberry took to social media to push back against people calling her “bitter.”