Travis Hunter Furious Over Viral Moment Attacks on Fiancée Leanna Lenee [Video]

Travis Hunter’s fiancee has gotten a lot of negative attention after Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win.

Hunter said his fiancée Leanna Lenee got drunk and cried herself to sleep after she faced criticism following his Heisman Trophy victory on Saturday night.

Some took issue with Lenee’s demeanor in a video that surfaced online, which showed her looking stoic on a couch while Hunter, the two-way Colorado star, posed for photos during a meet-and-greet with fans at his own event.

At one point, the couple appeared to be having a serious conversation, but it’s unclear what was said.

After the Heisman ceremony, Hunter sent a stern message to critics and explained that Lenee felt hurt.

“You ain’t never had no girl so why are y’all talking about me,” Hunter, a wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes, said in a livestream on Twitch. “Find someone else to talk about… Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I got going on. I know what I got.

“My girl been with me for five years. y’all are just now starting to talk about me… y’all go do something else with y’all life. Clickbait pages stop, y’all better stop I’m telling y’all. Something bad is gonna happen to y’all [if you] keep doing that. Y’all better stop that. I ain’t playing.”

Hunter went on to explain that in the viral video — in which fans claimed Lenee looked miserable — he and Lenee were talking about his family and coordinating where they were going to go that night.

“Y’all hate on me then you go hate on my girl,” he said. “I feel the same thing that she feels. We’re inseparable. We’re with each other. If she’s hurting I’m hurting [and vice versa]… she’s still sleeping. She’s lump. You know when you’re hurt you just cry yourself to sleep and you be gone. She’s drunk OD amount tonight for no reason.”

Hunter, who is possibly the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, encouraged people to send Lenee positive messages

“I don’t want her to go to sleep sad,” Hunter said. “It’s hard on my because I can’t even help her.”

Hunter and Lenee revealed their engagement in February after going public with their relationship in 2022.

He thanked his fiancée in his Heisman Trophy speech.

