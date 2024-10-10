Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Clarifies Statement She Will Not Vote as She’s Not ‘Educated’ Enough and Doesn’t ‘Care’

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker revealed that she will not vote in the election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris next month.

Alabama has since issued a clarification after she received massive backlash over her comments on the upcoming presidential election. The daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler took to Instagram to elaborate her remarks about choosing not to vote because she didn’t feel she’s “fully educated” about the two candidates.

“I would like to clarify my recent statements regarding voting, which have been widely discussed on various social media platforms,” the 18-year-old began her Instagram Story post on Wednesday, October 9. “My primary concern is that I do not feel adequately informed about either candidate, nor do I feel entirely satisfied with either option.”

The Internet personality added, “I acknowledge that during a recent live stream, I mistakenly mentioned next year’s election; I realize elections occur every four years, and I understand how this may appear insensitive or uninformed. I am committed to educating myself further on this matter.”

Internet users, meanwhile, had mixed responses to the debacle. Putting Alabama on blast, one wrote in an Instagram comment, “In others words, she’s too rich and yt to give a damn.” Another questioned, “How are you not adequately informed and also not satisfied by either candidate?”

Some others, meanwhile, could understand where Alabama’s coming from. “Anyone under 20 really don’t be knowing s**t about politics. Ngl I didn’t get into more until 25!” one pointed out. Echoing the sentiment, someone said, “Yall act like that wasn’t yall at 18 tho.”

One other commented, “nothing she said was wrong… she’s obligated to her own opinion.” There were also those who jokingly suggested that Alabama’s stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were the ones who made the young girl put out the statement.

Alabama’s post came after she made headlines for her take in the 2024 presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris next month. “It’s kinda immature if I talk about it and I’m not fully educated, but I do have an opinion, and I’ll keep it to myself,” she told her followers in a recent Instagram Live session.

“Not voting isn’t crazy, in my opinion, at all because if I don’t feel like I have the exact education for what I’m voting for, how is it right for me to vote for something I’m not completely educated on?” she continued. “I could educate myself, but then again, why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care? I’m just honest.”

She insisted, “I don’t care to vote if I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I don’t think that’s wrong. And I completely stand on that, and I stand by it.”

Alabama additionally pointed out that she’s just turned 18 and “never voted before.” She argued, “We all know this. You can’t vote until you’re 18. I’ve never voted. If I don’t want to vote, I don’t have to vote. And if I don’t want to be in politics, I don’t have to be in politics.”

“I do have an opinion,” she further shared. “I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing. And just, like, I feel like one of the voters is just a mess. I mean, one of the – sorry – one of the people, the runners, candidates. See? I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid.”

