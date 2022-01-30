Travis Barker Shares Steamy Photo with Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Would Die 4 U'

Travis Barker says he plans on being with Kourtney Kardashian until the day they part this earth.

via People:

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, expressed his undying love for the Poosh founder, 42, in a steamy Instagram post on Saturday featuring a photo of the happy couple bundled up and smooching outdoors.

Alongside the public display of affection, Barker wrote, “I Would Die 4 U,” referencing the song from Prince’s 1984 album Purple Rain.

Kardashian responded to his caption in the comments, writing, “You, I would die for you.”

The couple got engaged last October, 10 months after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship that January.

Kardashian and Barker have remained relatively quiet on social media in 2022. The last time the two appeared in an Instagram post together was Jan. 12, when Kardashian shared a photo of the pair snuggled up in matching red-and-black leopard print pajamas.

“It’s still 2022, right?” Kardashian captioned her post, to which Barker replied in the comments, “Yes my love ??.”

Shortly after the new year began, Kardashian and Barker enjoyed a sunset on the beach with the former reality star’s children, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, in tow. Kardashian indicated that her eldest child, Mason, 12, also joined the trip.

“Family over everything ?,” Barker commented at the time.

In late December, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Barker were “madly in love” with each other and loved to “spend all their time together.”

“She’s over the moon,” the insider explained. “They’re almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they’d fall in love like this again.”

In addition to their personal connection, the source said Kardashian appreciated the connection Barker had built with her three children.

“He’s so sweet and loving towards her and her children,” the source told PEOPLE. “Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well.”

We can’t wait to see the wedding!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)