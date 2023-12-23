Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Share First Photos of Baby Rocky

Following the birth of their first child together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posted the first photo of baby Rocky.

via: Billboard

“ROCKY [black heart emoji],” the proud parents captioned their shared post. The sweet carousel of photos shows the couple and baby Rocky — who is the couple’s first together — all dressed in black. In one snap, the photo is a closeup of Rocky’s tiny feet while held by the Blink-182 drummer, a lit Christmas tree in the background. In another, The Kardashians star is breastfeeding, while a third is in black and white, and has the rocker kisses his newborn’s face.

Kardashian is also mom to daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with former partner Scott Disick. Barker is dad to daughter Alabama and son Landon, as well as stepdaughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The reality star announced her pregnancy in June at a Blink-182 concert by holding up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant,” a nod to a scene from the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

The Poosh founder documented her pregnancy on Instagram, but revealed in September that she had to have urgent fetal surgery. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she shared on social media at the time. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. “

Shortly before baby Rocky’s arrival, Barker revealed in an interview that the couple had already selected the name Rocky Thirteen Barker for their baby boy. “I was like, ‘He’s going to come out of my wife’s vagina doing front kicks and push-ups,’” he joked at the time on the One Life One Chance podcast, and also revealed that the reality TV personality was due on Halloween or “the first week of November.”

See baby Rocky’s photos below: