‘Traumatized’ and ‘Pissed’ Britney Spears ‘Probably Won’t Perform Again’ [Photo]

Earlier this year, Madonna expressed interest in going on a joint tour with Britney Spears. However, that seems unlikely, as Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post shared yesterday (September 11) that she “probably” won’t perform live again.

via: Page Six

Britney Spears said she “probably won’t perform again” because she is “traumatized” as a result of the abuse she allegedly experienced throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f–k and no I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” the pop superstar, 40, wrote on Instagram Sunday in the now-deleted caption of a photo of herself naked in bed.

Spears called out the fact that she was unable to approve images for photo shoots and visuals for her music videos when she had conservators, noting that the only video she liked throughout the legal arrangement was 2013’s “Work Bitch.”

“I’d rather quit s–t in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life,” the “Toxic” singer added.

Spears also said she felt “humiliation” being surrounded by eight of the “tiniest girls” on stage for her dance routines, which made her feel insecure.

“You think I’m being silly you try being up there and feeling like that,” she wrote.

Spears concluded the post by writing a direct message to her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, slamming a Pepsi ad she shot that she said made her look “80 years old.”

“Kiss my God damn mother f–king ass you f–king bastard,” the “Stronger” singer wrote to her dad, 70, along with a peach emoji.

Britney claimed in a bombshell June 2021 testimony that her conservators had forced her to work against her will.

“In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away, credit card, cash, phone, passport,” the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer said at the time.

After a judge terminated Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021 because it was “no longer required,” many wondered whether the Grammy winner would once again return to the music industry after an extended hiatus.

The “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer shared a month later that the reason she had not gone back to the entertainment biz was because it was her way of saying “f–k you” to her estranged family.

“Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2021. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”

However, fans were overjoyed when Page Six exclusively reported in July that Britney was working on a remixed version of “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John.

The iconic duo then released “Hold Me Closer” in August, and the track reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.