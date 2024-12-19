‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Trailer: Reality Stars Kill Off the Faithfuls in Peacock’s Murder Mystery Series

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Peacock has dropped a new trailer for The Traitors Season 3 as the game of secrets and lies gets ready to premiere on January 9.

Season 3 of “The Traitors,” which premieres Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. PT with a three-episode debut. Following the premiere, new episodes will be available to stream on Peacock every Thursday.

NBC will also air the first two episodes of “The Traitors” on Jan. 20 before the show returns to its home on Peacock.

According to an official series description, “The Traitors” takes 21 reality show stars and pins them against each other “in the ultimate murder mystery game,” where competitors work together to build a prize pot of up to $250,000. But hidden among the contestants are “the Traitors,” who must eliminate players one by one without getting sniffed out by the rest of the group, known as “the Faithful.” If “the Faithful” can remove all “the Traitors” before the game ends, then they will split the prize pot, but if any “Traitors” remain, they steal all the loot.

Vying for the prize of up to $250,000 this time around are Bravolebirites like Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania, The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan, Summer House star Ciara Miller and The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Robyn Dixon.

Plus, famous faces including Total Bellas alum Nikki Garcia, Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams and Gabby Windey, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron, Big Brother alums Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes, Selling Sunset’s Chrishelle Stause, The Biggest Loser’s Bob Harper and Survivor alums Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, “Boston” Rob Mariano and Carolyn Wiger are all putting their skills to the test in the Scottish Highlands.

