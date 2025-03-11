Track Star Who Hit Opponent in Head with Baton Breaks Silence amid Controversy Over If It Was Intentional

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

I am no track and field expert, but in all my years alive, I have never seen a baton attack.

The teen track star who hit an opponent on the head with a baton during a Virginia state championship race is speaking out, calling it an accident.

“I know my intention is that I would never hit somebody on purpose,” said Alaila Everett, a senior at I.C. Norcom High School, in an emotional interview with local outlet WAVY TV 10.

The teen’s perspective comes five days after the 4×200 meter relay at a state indoor championship at Liberty University, during which Everett was seen striking her opponent, Kaelen Tucker, with a baton, according to local news outlet WSLS 10.

The incident on Tuesday, March 4 was captured on video and showed Tucker, a junior from Brookville High School, clutching her head and falling towards the infield after the hit. Kaelen was later assessed by a doctor and was told she had a concussion and possible skull fracture, according to the outlet. The I.C. Norcom High School team was disqualified from the event.

The school told PEOPLE that it immediately reported the incident to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), which is continuing an investigation into the matter. “We are cooperating with the VHSL in its work,” said Dr. Lauren Nolasco, the chief communications officer for Portsmouth Public Schools. “The division will support and follow the ruling that comes from the VHSL upon its completed investigation.”

Brookville High School has not immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the VHSL stood by the decision to disqualify Everett.

“The VHSL does not comment on individuals or disciplinary actions due to FERPA. The actions taken by the meet director to disqualify the runner were appropriate and correct,” the organization said. “We thoroughly review every instance like this that involves player safety with the participating schools. The VHSL membership has always made it a priority to provide student-athletes with a safe environment for competition.”

During her recent interview, Everett claimed that the video is misleading.

“They’re going off of one angle,” she told WAVY TV 10.

“After a couple times of hitting her [with her body], my baton got stuck behind her back like this,” Everett said, gesturing upwards, “and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit.”

Tucker, who was in the second lane during the relay, was seen running close to Everett as she tried to overtake her opponent, per the video. The close proximity then resulted in the strike to Tucker’s head, Everett claims.

Since the incident, Everett said she’s received a wave of hatred.

“They’re assuming my character, calling me ghetto, racist slurs, death threats, all of this, just because of a nine-second video,” Everett told WAVY TV 10.

The evening after the race, Tucker and her mother, Tamarro Tucker, spoke to WSLS 10. Both questioned why Tucker hadn’t received an apology.

“My whole thing was no apology,” Tamarro said in the interview. “Like, no coaches, no athlete, no anything. Even if it was an accident — which I don’t believe it was — but nothing. And it’s been more than 24 hours now. So I guess that was the major thing. My child was hurt and nobody came to check on her.”

Kaelen echoed her mother’s statement, telling the outlet she’s been left wondering: “Why did you do it? And why haven’t you apologized yet?”

Her opponent said she has tried to apologize, but it hasn’t been received. Everett told WAVY TV 10 that Kaelen has blocked her on social media. The outlet also reports that Everett’s family is being sued by the Tuckers.

Everett’s parents are appalled at the vitriol their daughter has received, according to the outlet. And they’re standing by their daughter.

Everett’s mom told the outlet that she “didn’t have to see a first video, second video or 10th video. I know 100 percent that she would never do that to nobody.”

via: People