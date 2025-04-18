Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Why She Prefers To Date Younger Men

BY: Walker Published 26 minutes ago

Tracee Ellis Ross continues to show us what it looks like to be an empowered woman who knows her worth.

The Girlfriends star sat down with Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson on their new IMO podcast, where she dished on her views about love, her current relationship status, and why she tends to date younger men.

“I had to ask myself, ‘What is this about?’ Because I want a partner,” Ross began when the topic of no longer wanting to date men older than her came up. Her last public relationship was with music manager Abou “Bu” Thiam a few years ago. She has long been vocal about being single and child-free, and most importantly, in no rush to change those things.

The 52-year-old shared how the healthy relationship she has with herself put her in a position to prioritize her peace more than her desire to be with someone romantically. “It’s not just that I’m older, I’m very embodied, very full, a very whole person who knows myself, who is in charge of my life, and who lives a very full and robust life. It’s not just age, but it’s a life experience and difference. I had to ask myself why does this keep coming up? Other than the fact that they’re hot and gorgeous,” she said.

The Black-ish lead opined that the biggest reason she doesn’t date men of a certain age is because older men have shown her more signs of toxic masculinity. She believes their ways are rooted too deeply into their views, and she has no interest in unraveling them.

“A lot of men my age have been steeped in toxic masculinity and have been raised in a culture where there is a particular way that a relationship looks. Anything that starts to smell of that for me, I did enough of it. I felt like I was controlled and that I was a possession, what ever those things were — a prize. I just, I have no interest in it,” she declared. “I will not do it again.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the hosts and Ross spoke about whether or not gender norms belong in modern dating, dating as a “choiceful woman,” and what it truly means to live a full life. The California native also opened up about feeling the “grief” of not having a partner or kids, saying, “As much as grief does surface for me around not having children and not having a partner, I still wouldn’t want the wrong partner.”

Regardless of her relationship status, Tracee Ellis Ross has had a fulfilling and successful career as an actress and entrepreneur. She is well-known for playing Joan Clayton in the iconic 2000’s sitcom Girlfriends, as well as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on Black-ish. Her filmography includes credits in Daddy’s Little Girls, Labor Pains, The High Note, American Fiction, Candy Cane Lane, and more. As for what’s on the horizon, she’s set to star in Blow The Horn, a psychological drama from writer-director Nacho Arenas. She also is busy running her latest endeavor Pattern Beauty, a haircare line with nourishing products, hot tools, and more.

