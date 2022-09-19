Tory Lanez Tells DJ Akademiks 'Nothing Happened' Between Him And August Alsina Despite Bloody Pics [Video]

Tory Lanez has responded to August Alsina’s allegations he assaulted him after a concert on Saturday night (September 17).

via: AceShowbiz

Speaking about alleged altercation with August Alsina in a new interview with DJ Akademiks, the Canadian rap star insisted that “nothing happened” between him and the “I Luv This S**t” rapper.

On Sunday, September 18, DJ Ak called Tory to discuss August’s claims. Debunking the accusations, the “Say It” rapper declared, “Nothing happened.” He further said, “I don’t even know what the kid is talking about.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Tory subtly accused August of taking advantage of the situation to promote his skincare line Encina Wellness. “I don’t know if he is doing promo, I don’t know what that n***a is talking about,” so he said.

Tory’s response came after August made the accusations on Instagram. Along with a photo of August sporting bloodied jaw in an elevator, the former Def Jam Recordings artist wrote, “As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security n***as, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me.” He further stressed that he was alone, saying, “Whole time, I’m one deep. No security.”

“Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night,” August continued. “So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.”

August claimed that he “was a bit confused” at how Tory turned himself up “w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously,” noting that he “heard the fizzle.” August continued recalling, “he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless n***as that was w/ him surrounding me, which was security and some n***a with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building.”

August, who claimed that Tory’s “ppl got the whole thing on camera,” later uploaded a series of graphic photos, including his bloody mouth as well as injured knee and elbow. “Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building,” he captioned the images.

Seemingly responding to August’s accusation, Tory posted a cryptic Instagram Story that read, “I don’t know what everybody talking about…” The Canadian rapper further claimed that he has “been in the studio…,” adding that he’s “not in anything negative” and that he’s “been working on my myself… and being a better person.”