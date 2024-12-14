Tory Lanez Says Leaving Kylie Jenner’s Pool His Only “Regret” From Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Song

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

In a new surprising feature from behind bars, Tory Lanez has hopped on DDG‘s latest freestyle, “Handling Business.” On the track he opens up a bit more about the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion—which he was found guilty of.

On the track, which arrived in collaboration with DDG, the “Say It” artist spat, “Shorty, my city talk about me highly, know that these b**ches never can deny me/ Only one thing I regret on that night is jumpin’ up outta the pool with Kylie.”

To provide context, Lanez — sentenced on three felony counts in 2023 — shot Megan in the feet during a heated argument in July 2020. The altercation took place not long after the pair, along with the Houston native’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole and his bodyguard, left Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home.

Advertisement

Later in Lanez’s verse, he rapped, “I’m even comin’ home sooner than I think/ They thought that I wasn’t recordin’ inside of the cell.” The Canadian singer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded weapon in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. At the time of his sentencing in August 2023, he was already credited with 305 days served, including time on house arrest and in jail.

Even after being found guilty, Lanez has yet to issue a formal apology to Megan. “In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he wrote in a statement days after being convicted. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Since then, and even before his sentencing, the PLAYBOY creator’s fans have harassed Megan relentlessly, so much to the point that she’s suing one of the bloggers allegedly involved in spreading “false statements.” In October, the Grammy Award winner filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, whom she called a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez.

“Enough is enough. Ms. Pete — a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide — will no longer stand for [the] defendant’s campaign of harassment,” her attorneys said.

Advertisement

via: Rap-Up