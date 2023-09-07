Tory Lanez Reportedly Refused Plea Deal, Would Have Served Four Years

Tory Lanez tried damn near everything he could to avoid going to prison, but ultimately ended up receiving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

He’s in the process of appealing his sentence, but according to reports he previously turned down an opportunity to take a plea deal to spend only four years behind bars.

via HNHH:

At the beginning of this month, Tory Lanez’ motion for bail was released by Meghann Cuniff. The motion revealed that he and his fiancée, Raina Chassagne, are now married. Chassagne is also the mother of Lanez’ 6-year-old child. The motion additionally stated that if Lanez were to be released from prison, he would live in the Los Angeles area with his wife and their child.

For those looking for more information, a documentary on Tory Lanez’ shooting has recently been released. Discovery+ announced Megan The Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots at the beginning of this month, and it premiered September 4. In the trailer, the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case is called the “biggest trial since O.J.” It’s said to give a fair depiction of either side of the story, allowing viewers to come to their own conclusions.

He really thought everyone would believe his version of events.