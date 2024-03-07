Tory Lanez Locks Down First Prison Interview With Adin Ross After Shooting Conviction | lovebscott.com

Tory Lanez is ready to give his first interview from prison.

via: Vibe

During a Kick livestream on Wednesday (Mar. 5), Ross announced to his fans that he will be interviewing Lanez soon via a Zoom call for his channel.

“Yo chat, by the way, free my dawg Tory, man,” he said. “Adin x Tory Lanez stream, it’s going to be a Zoom call, chat. He’s going to be in jail and I’m going to be at the warehouse. Zoom call, very, very soon.”

Adin Ross Announces Tory Lanez Stream Coming Soon Via Zoom Call #AdinRoss #ToryLanez pic.twitter.com/kRydlkSFKv — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) March 6, 2024

The Sorry 4 What artist and online personality have already taken a liking to each other, as Lanez has praised the streamer while Ross called for the 31-year-old’s freedom throughout his trial with Megan Thee Stallion.

“Adin, my ni**a, I just wanna tell you thank you. You my favorite white boy, pause, my ni**a,” Lanez voiced in gratitude for Ross, via voicemail. “I appreciate everything you been doing, my ni**a, showing me love. At such a young age, I’m happy to see what you doing. You getting that Kick money now. Make sure I get a couple million. As soon as I walk out of jail, we on top of the world. Second of all, my ni**a, I appreciate you for listening to the album and being a real ni**a. Stay safe.”

Ross shared his thoughts on Lanez’s “innocence” last year during a live stream on his channel.

“Free Tory Lanez, by the way,” Ross said while pausing his gameplay. “Remind you, chat. Some girl up in the fu**ing higher-ups basically trying to ruin this man’s life over some di*k. It’s just insane, bro. You know he’s innocent, chat. We stand by Tory in this chat, bro! We stand by Tory in this chat, bro. Free Tory in the chat, man!”

Tory last gave an update on his well-being in September with a recorded phone call from prison posted to his Instagram.

“Ayo Umbrellas, what’s good? I’m talking to you from prison,” the “Say It” singer began. “Man, I’m just happy to get out that bulls**t county jail. They was hating on a young fly n**ga, you heard? Had me in 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself, no windows, no mirrors. N**ga ain’t even seen himself in a whole year yo.”

He then assured his followers that he is still in good spirits, despite the circumstances. “But with all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support, man. I know this feels like a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This s**t don’t spark no fear in my heart at all.”