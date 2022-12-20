Tory Lanez Was ‘Firing Everywhere’ After Brawl in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial, Witness Testifies

Tory Lanez’s defense team thought they had a star witness on their side, but they got caught completely off-guard by the man who said he witnessed a roadside assault against Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The man testified on Tuesday that he had seen a “violent” brawl that first broke out between two women, followed by an angry male, alleged to be Tory, who was “firing everywhere.”

via Variety:

Court sessions opened on Tuesday with Sean Kelly’s testimony that he woke up to the sounds of two women violently fighting by a car where they “were pulling their hair and hitting each other,” he said, describing the interaction as “quite violent,” as reported Law and Crime’s Meghann Cuniff. It’s worth noting that when Kelly called 911, he didn’t report a shooting — he reported a group beating on a woman.

He told the defense that he did not see someone fire a gun, but said he “just saw flashes,” and again testified that they came from the shorter gentleman — a term he repeatedly used to describe Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson — who appeared to be “very angry….making lots of noise,” but again stated that he “never saw a gun,” a confusing bit of testimonial since as he continued to say that a woman had fired the first shot. “I believe I saw the girl shoot first,” he said, but he didn’t know she had a gun at the time, “I believed it was fireworks.”

Kelly testified that he never heard anyone say, “Dance, bitch” — which is what Megan Thee Stallion (aka Megan Pete) has claimed Peterson said before he opened fire. Kelsey Harris, the third woman in this scenario and Pete’s former friend, had also previously denied that she heard this on the night of the shooting.

Kelly said “everyone was fighting — even the driver,” and again claimed that the shorter guy “was pushing and fighting both girls…then everyone started beating one girl,” and concluded with his assumption that “it appeared that they were going to throw her in the river.”

This comes after the prosecution tried to add two new witness tampering charges in relation to Lanez allegedly bribing both Megan and Harris with $1 million to stay quiet about the shooting. That motion was denied by the judge on the count that prosecutors had known since September what Harris’ testimony would likely be, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

If convicted as charged, Peterson faces more than 22 years in prison and deportation as he is a Canadian citizen.

The man’s testimony was certainly strange — it’s completely different than anything we’ve heard from either the defense or prosecution.